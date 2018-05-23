Arsenal fined over ref rage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Arsenal were fined Â£20,000 ($26,000) by the Football Association on Tuesday for their players’ protests during a 3-1 defeat at Leicester. Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.
LONDON: Arsenal were fined Â£20,000 ($26,000) by the Football Association on Tuesday for their players’ protests during a 3-1 defeat at Leicester. Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.
Comments