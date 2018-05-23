Wed May 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 23, 2018

Arsenal fined over ref rage

LONDON: Arsenal were fined Â£20,000 ($26,000) by the Football Association on Tuesday for their players’ protests during a 3-1 defeat at Leicester. Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.

