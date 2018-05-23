tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Applying sunscreen liberally and often helps protect you from a nasty burn and damage to your skin.
The American Academy of Family Physicians says failure to use sunscreen can lead to:
* Changes in your skin, including moles and freckles that may turn into skin cancer.
* Premature aging of your skin, including emergence of dark spots, a leathery appearance and wrinkles.
* A weaker immune system caused by your body’s response to burned skin.
* Damage to the eyes.
* Increased risk of skin cancer.
