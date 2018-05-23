Spicy food, stress cause stomach diseases

LAHORE: Spicy food, self-medication, stress and depression are the major causes of increasing stomach diseases, which begin from acidity and finally change into a stomach ulcer; it can be controlled if diagnosed in the beginning.

Acidity in the stomach is a common disease and with the passage of time more and more people become patients of stomach disease. These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on “Effects of stomach acidity on everyday life” jointly organised by Shaigan Pharmaceuticals and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers).

Prof Dr Shabeer Ahmad Nasir (former head of Department of Medicine Nishtar Medical University, Multan), Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad (former head of Gastroenterology Department, Nishtar Medical University, Multan), Prof Dr Qazi Masroor (Director Department of Medical Education Head of Medicine and Pulmonology QMC Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Muneer Azhar Ch (Professor of Medicine, Medical educationist and Director Research and Human Resource Development QMC Bahawalpur), Prof Dr Arif Mehmood Bhatti (professor and head of medicine department SLMC, Sahiwal), Prof Dr Qaiser Mehmood (professor and head of department of medicine DGKMC, Dera Ghazi Khan), Prof Dr Masood-ul-Rauf Hiraj (professor of surgery Nishtar Medical University, Multan), Dr Muhammad Zubair A Khan (consultant gastroenterologist, herpetologist and liver transplant physician) and Dr Abdul Qadir Khan (consultant physician and endocrinologist) were in the panel of the experts. Welcome address was given by Zar Sharf (Head of sales and Marketing Shaigan Pharmaceuticals) and introductory speech was delivered by Syed Israr Shah (Marketing Manager Shaigan Pharmaceuticals).

Ijaz Azeem (Business Manager Shaigan Pharmaceuticals) presented the ending note. Wasif Nagi (senior editor health, education and current affairs and Chairman MKRMS) hosted the seminar.