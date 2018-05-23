Shopkeeper killed in Quetta attack

QUETTA: Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Jatak Stop area of Quetta on Tuesday. According to police sources, the victim identified as Mirza Khan, resident of Kuchlak , was present at his mobile shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a result, he received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.