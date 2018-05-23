Murad curses those seeking separate province

KARACHI: While cursing the opponent political forces attempting to create a new province in Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah rejected the allegation of the opposition that his government had divided the province virtually into two parts, saying that all of Sindh belonged to him.

The Sindh CM said he condemned the Leader of the Opposition's speech regarding a separate province. "I condemn and I curse all those who want a separate province," he said. Murad invited opponents to visit Sindh and tell development work had been carried out in the province or not.

While winding up the general discussion in the Sindh Assembly on the new provincial government budget for financial year 2018-19, the Sindh CM said on Tuesday that PPP’s rule in the last five years had ensured development on a uniform basis in both rural and urban Sindh.

He said that the people of Sindh had repeatedly given mandate to the Pakistan People's Party to rule in the province and his party would once again be elected in the forthcoming general elections and would form the next government in the province as well.

He said that his government during the last five years had done much work and because of it, the ruling PPP had been able to defeat its opponents in every by-election in the province.

The general discussion on the new provincial budget was concluded in the house in eight days as over 70 lawmakers both from the treasury and opposition benches participated in it.

The CM in his almost two-and-half hour long address in the house informed the concerned lawmakers about the development works carried out in the province from Karachi to Kashmore. The CM in his speech harshly criticized the opposition, especially Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and also several times referred to Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan in view of his three-hour-long speech in the house on budget on Monday.