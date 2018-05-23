What’s in a name?

We have been observing for the last 10 years that every second university in Sindh bears the name of the Bhuttos – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Asifa, Bakhtawar, Bilawal and Benazir. Benazir Bhutto was no doubt a courageous leader who met a tragic fate . She deserved due recognition and it is understandable why the name of a city/district was kept after her.

After her death, Nawabshah was renamed to Shaheed Benazirabad. But when every second university opened during the last 10 years bore the name of Benazir Bhutto, it created confusion. Honouring someone doesn’t mean that all public institutions should be named after him or her.

Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Abro

Khairpur Mir