STEP Launches E-Learning Program for MDCAT & ECAT Preparation

STEP is Pakistan’s largest Entry Test Preparation Network and it always keeps itself abreast with new learning methodologies. With a purpose to make students prepare for MDCAT and ECAT Preparation in the convenience of their homes with an easy access to quality study materials, E-Learning Program was launched yesterday in STEP Seminar held yesterday. A large number of students and parents attended the ceremony.

STEP E-Learning program has everything the students need to prepare for entry tests. The program includes online Video Lectures, MCQs, Past Papers, Model Papers, Vocabulary and Synonyms, Online Student Counselor, News and Admissions Updates. STEP by PGC App and portal are part of this program. The APP is comprehensive and enables students to review and prepare for tests at their own convenience and wherever they want. App is available on APP Store and Play Store. STEP students can easily download it. Series of STEP seminars has also been started in 13 cities of Punjab. The purpose is to provide guidance to intermediate students about new learning methodologies, career options available, entry test preparation tips and assistance in whichever way possible so they could get desired results.***