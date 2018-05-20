Imran says out-of-power Nawaz habitually defames Army

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that it seemed to be habitual with Nawaz Sharif to malign the Pakistan Army every time he is out of power.

“So it seems to be habitual with Nawaz Sharif to malign the Pakistan Army every time he is out of power. He did the same in 1994,” Imran said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Imran wrote: “Shocked&saddened by the tragic death of Sabika Sheikh, our Pakistani Honour Roll exchange student, in the Santa Fe School shooting in USA. My prayers go to the family - May Allah give them the strength to cope with such an irreparable loss.” Imran Khan also condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan.