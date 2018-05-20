25% foreign grads fail PMDC exam

Islamabad : Three-fourths of the foreign medical and dental graduates, who sat the recent Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registration examination, have been declared unsuccessful for securing less than the passing marks.

All Pakistani nationals having foreign medical and dental qualifications have to pass the PMDC National Examination Board (NEB) examinations to practice in the country.

On last Sunday, the PMDC held the NEB examination Step-II with the collaboration of the National University of Medical Science Rawalpindi.

A total of 1,698 Pakistani graduates from China, Afghanistan, Russia and Central Asia states and Cuba sat the examination but 400 failed it putting the pass percentage at around 76. The candidates can apply for the rechecking of papers in the next 10 days.