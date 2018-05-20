US diplomat briefed about tourism prospects in Pakistan

Islamabad : The United States desires political and economical stability with prosperity besides peaceful secure environment in Pakistan, stated Cultural Officer of US Embassy in Pakistan, Thomas Montgomery during his meeting with the managing director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan.

Pete Giorgianni, economic officer, Mubashar Gondal, economic specialist, Shahid Mahmoud, cultural specialist and PTDC General Manager Ali Akbar Malik were also present on the occasion.

PTDC Managing Director briefed them on tourism in Pakistan. Ch. Ghafoor told that Pakistan and USA have successfully completed seventy years of diplomatic relations and USAID is providing support to Pakistan in health, education and infrastructure development in rural areas of the country.

There are countless opportunities available for tourism in Pakistan but negative image created by international media resulted in low foreign tourist flow to Pakistan. However, the actual situation is contrary. Pakistan is completely peaceful and safe for foreign tourists.

Ch. Ghafoor told that UNWTO conferences in Pakistan will be held in near future as well as UNWTO will help Pakistan in removing negative travel advisories. UNWTO’s response was positive. Pakistan is about to launch an exclusive travel channel on Pakistan Tourism where documentaries on tourism attractions and culture of Pakistan will be aired 24/7.

Ch. Ghafoor said that positive policies of the present government are resulting in creation of new jobs, increased exports as well as opportunities for investment in tourism and other sectors of the economy. Ch. Ghafoor added that support of US Embassy is required to promote tourism and create awareness in USA about peace in Pakistan. A large number of American Tourists spend their holidays abroad every year. Support of US embassy can bring a large number of US citizens to Pakistan for tourism purpose.

Cultural Officer of US Embassy in Pakistan, Thomas (Tom) Montgomery appreciated the efforts and initiatives of Ch. Abdul Ghafoor as Managing Director for promotion and development of tourism in the country. He told that Pakistan-US Alumni Network will hold a 4-day programme in mid-July this year, where more than 200 alumni from Pakistan will participate. The programme will comprise photo exhibition on tourist attractions of Pakistan, cultural performances and speeches etc. Managing Director PTDC assured full cooperation of PTDC in organising the event, which will help us in promoting tourism in the country.