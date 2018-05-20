Out of power Nawaz habitually defames Army, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that it seemed to be habitual with Nawaz Sharif to malign the Pakistan Army every time he is out of power.

“So it seems to be habitual with Nawaz Sharif to malign the Pakistan Army every time he is out of power. He did the same in 1994,” Imran said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Imran wrote: “Shocked&saddened by the tragic death of Sabika Sheikh, our Pakistani Honour Roll exchange student, in the Santa Fe School shooting in USA. My prayers go to the family - May Allah give them the strength to cope with such an irreparable loss.”

Imran Khan also condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

“Condemn the terrorist attack in Jalalabad on a cricket ground while match was in progress last night (Friday). It is sad that the emerging Afghan cricketers, who have brought so much joy to their war-torn country, are being targeted,” he said about the terrorist assault in Jalalabad.