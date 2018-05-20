197 quack centres sealed

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed premises of 197 quacks during the last two days.

According to a press release, the action was taken in 13 districts including Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha and Lahore.

The PHC teams visited 559 treatment centres and closed down 197 businesses, which were being run by quacks. Among them, 22 quacks were from Sargodha, 21 each in Faisalabad and Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan 19, 17 each in Gujrat and Kasur, 14 each in Pakpattan and Multan, Sialkot 12, 11 each in Attock and Lahore, and 10 in Sheikhupura, while the rest were from other districts.