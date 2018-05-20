Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Appeal for help

Appeal for help

NOWSHERA: The father of a grad-10 student, whose eye was hurt in the suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy two days ago, on Saturday appealed to the government and chief of army staff to help the family in treatment of his son.

Hamid Ahmad, a schoolteacher and the father of the injured student Afaq Ahmad, said that his son was returning home after attending school when caught in the blast.

He said that the left eye of his son was damaged in the incident and the doctor feared that he would lose his eyesight if not treated properly.

He said that his son was hardworking and an intelligent student and asked the government to bear the expenses of his eye treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar