Misuse of power, illegal appointments: Former hospital BoG head rejects allegations

NOWSHERA: Former chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Qazi Medical Complex Dr Zafeerullah Khan on Saturday rejected the allegations of misuse of power and making illegal appointments and vowed to face the charges in the court of law.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that he would challenge the decision of dissolution of BoG in the Peshawar High Court.

He alleged that the former director of Qazi Medical Complex had made the illegal appointments at the facility.

Zafeerullah Khan said that a baseless campaign has been launched against him in the social media and unfounded rumors were being spread against him.

He said that he was not afraid of any legal action as he did nothing wrong. “I am not hiding. My house is situated at a walking distance from the police station. I will face the charges levelled against me and fight legal battle in the court,” he vowed.

He also announced to lodge a complaint in the cybercrime cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the baseless propaganda against him and damaging of his reputation.

He said that politics had damaged the Qazi Medical Complex dearly, adding his opponents were targeting him and alleged that the ex-hospital director Dr Muhammad Ali was behind all this episode.

He said he had no idea why the provincial government had de-notified the BoG of Qazi Medical Complex, adding the government did not dissolve the BoGs of other hospitals and were given even more powers.

“The government should tell me if I did anything wrong or illegal,” he said.

He added that he was still chairman of BoG and termed the action against him victimisation. He also defended the appointment of Dr Zahir Qazi as medical director, saying he had 22-year experience in administration.