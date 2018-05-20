Markle picks simple, sleek dress

WINDSOR, England: Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by the British designer of couture house Givenchy for her marriage to Prince Harry on Saturday, worn with a five-metre long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.

The pure white long-sleeved gown with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world, with speculation over which designer would be chosen starting soon after the couple announced their engagement in November.

As the bride stepped out of her classic Rolls-Royce, Kensington Palace announced that Clare Waight Keller, who became the first female artistic director at famed French house Givenchy last year, had secured the coveted role of making the dress.

The 47-year-old, previously at Pringle of Scotland and Chloe, met Meghan earlier this year and the two worked together on the design, which "epitomises a timeless minimal elegance", Kensington Palace said.

"The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist," the palace said in a statement.

"The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity. "The gown made of double bonded cady silk with a sweeping train was simple in style, which won praise from fashionistas." Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, called the dress "beautiful" while bridal designer Raishma said the gown was "an example of couture design at its most classic and timeless".