Police rest house at Qurban Lines

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan laid a foundation stone of a police rest house at Qurban Lines on Wednesday.

MD IC3 Ali Amir Malik, DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar, DIG Telecommunication Shahid Javed and other officers were present on this occasion while AIG Development Ahsan Younas and SSP Telecommunication Dr Abid briefed the IG about the construction and master plan of the building. The IG directed the department concerned to complete the building at the earliest and said provision of accommodation and other facilities for officers and officials should be ensured, who visit Lahore to perform their official duties and need lodging for a short time, so that they may not face any difficulty. He said provision of accommodation will directly and positively influence the moral and performance of the force. He directed the department to ensure effective monitoring and timely completion of all new projects.