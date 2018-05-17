Asif addresses Jialas today

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the party workers today (Thursday) at an Iftar reception hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore President Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan.

PML-Q: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Pervaiz Elahi have said that not publishing Raja Zafarul Haq Committee report is proof of the government's bad intention.

They said this during a meeting with Darbar-e-Aaliya Bhangali Sharif Gujjar Khan Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Abbas Muhammad Shah at their residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. Pakistan Muslim League-Q Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Wajahat Hussain, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Raja Nasir and Sajid Shah were also present. Pir Abbas Muhammad Shah apprised the Pakistan Muslim League leaders of the unrest prevailing among the masses at large and the religious parties about the government's attitude regarding Khatam-e-Nubawwat. Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi said the Pakistan Muslim League-Q respected the sentiments of religious circles and people.

OPC RESOLVING EXPATS’ ISSUES: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis. A dedicated team comprising eight senior officers of OPC is regularly monitoring the complaints forwarded to administrative departments, district overseas Pakistanis committees (DOPCs) and federal government departments.

This was stated by Vice Chairperson, overseas Pakistanis committees, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while chairing a fortnightly meeting of officers. Chairman Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, DG Usman Anwar, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.

They said all officers of overseas Pakistanis committees are in close liaison with administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure timely disposal of complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.