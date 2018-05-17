PTI demo against Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab leadership on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his statement on Mumbai attacks.

The demonstration was attended by PTI ticket-holder from NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab president Ejaz Ch, MPAs Shoaib Siddiqui, Shenila Ruth, Saadia Sohail and a large number of party workers.

The participants chanted slogans against the former prime minister for his statement and demanded his trial under Article 6. The PTI leaders slammed Nawaz Sharif for defaming Pakistan in global community and declared him a national security risk.