Thu May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018

Ramazan begins

KARACHI: New moon has been sighted and the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak will begin from today (Thursday). This announcement was made by Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman after presiding over a long session of the committee here at the Met Office. He said that the committee had received reports about sighting of the moon from various areas of the country.

