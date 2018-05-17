Ramazan begins

KARACHI: New moon has been sighted and the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak will begin from today (Thursday). This announcement was made by Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman after presiding over a long session of the committee here at the Met Office. He said that the committee had received reports about sighting of the moon from various areas of the country.