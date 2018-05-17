Four dead as suicide blast hits Baghdad mourners

BAGHDAD: Four people were killed and 27 others wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a tent filled with mourners in north Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.

The attack hit the Taji district of the Iraqi capital at around 1030 GMT, a police source said. Medical sources at a local hospital confirmed the toll. Security forces central command said the attack had "killed and wounded civilians" without providing figures.

A source from the Hashed al-Shaabi militia that was influential in the fightback against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in the past three years said members of the force were present when the suicide bomber struck. IS has lost most of the territory it seized in Iraq in 2014 but still carries out regular individual attacks.