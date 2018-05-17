tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on 1st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1439 A.H., which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’; for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, the central bank said on Wednesday.
All banks/development finance institutions will remain closed for public dealing on the 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1439 A.H. However, all employees of the banks will attend the office on bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealings).
