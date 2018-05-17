Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bank holiday

Bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on 1st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1439 A.H., which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’; for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, the central bank said on Wednesday.

All banks/development finance institutions will remain closed for public dealing on the 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1439 A.H. However, all employees of the banks will attend the office on bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealings).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar