No stranger to neglect

A few days ago, Khursheed Shah said that if people want to see change, they should visit Sindh. However, we mustn’t forget that hundreds of children have died in Thar due to viral infections and malnutrition. Thar’s plight exposes the contradictions in Khursheed Shah’s claim. There is no doubt that Shah’s statement was only a political statement that merely sought to criticise rival parties. Instead of asking others to go to Sindh, Shah should visit the province and observe how persistent neglect has taken a toll on the lives of residents of Sindh.

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that people in Sindh don’t have access to clean drinking water. What facilities is the lawmaker talking about? The PPP has been in power in the province for many years now. But the party hasn’t taken any noteworthy steps to improve the situation in the province.

Kashif Qadeer Shar

Thari Mirwah