PM Abbasi launches deep-water container terminal at Karachi port

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday inaugurated the country’s first-of-its-kind purpose-built, deep-water container terminal established in public-private partnership mode.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan (HPP), which is a public-private joint venture between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Hong-Kong-based Hutchison Ports, has been operating the terminal on trial basis since December 2016. Karachi Port Trust (KPT) invested more than $800 million to prepare the site for the container terminal and dredge the deep-water channel.

“The terminal is one of the most advanced in the region, having broken its own productivity record four times and serviced some of the largest containerships in the world since test operations,” HPP said in a statement. “Its high performance is expected to raise Pakistan’s global trade competitiveness and set a strong foundation for further economic growth.”

Prime Minister Abbasi said the government has actively supported the initiative along with several other regional infrastructure and connectivity projects across the country.

“Ports in general, and Hutchison Ports Pakistan in particular, are an integral part of Pakistan’s economic development and will contribute significantly to change economic landscape for the better,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate seamless operations, including eight remote-controlled quay cranes, 26 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, control tower coordination, closed-circuit television camera and trunked radio systems.

The terminal is also equipped with Hutchison Ports’ terminal operating system – nGen – that controls yard and quay operations with the highest level of efficiency, on par with the world’s most efficient container terminals.

The terminal will launch a new regional operations centre in December 2018, allowing it to engage in remote ship planning for ports in other markets that are part of the Hutchison Ports network. “The facility’s technological advantages significantly reduce cycle times and provide substantial cost savings to exporters and importers,” the statement added.

Hasil Khan Bizenjo, minister for Maritime Affairs said capital-intensive mega-development projects such as Hutchison Ports Pakistan will enable optimised trade, supporting the national economy. “Ninety seven percent of Pakistan’s international trade is handled through seaports and the ministry is committed to integrating the country’ ports.”

Jamil Akhtar, chairman of KPT, said the terminal will establish Karachi as a major hub for trade, playing a vital role in unlocking the country’s trade potential.

Andy Tsoi, managing director (Middle East Africa) at Hutchison Ports, said the company aims to provide local industries with a unique and well-equipped gateway to the world markets.

Syed Rashid Jamil, general manager and head of Hutchison Ports Pakistan, said the company already plays an important role in accelerating trade and “will further magnify the Karachi’s potential, transforming it into a prime Asian hub for trade and transport activities”.