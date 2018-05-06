Climate change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Global warming poses serious threats to public health. Despite serious warnings from environment experts, it is unfortunate that Pakistan didn’t plan a well-thought-out strategy to counter irreversible effects of global warming.
Unusual weather patterns will continue to take a toll on the lives of people unless the authorities concerned take concrete steps to resolve this problem.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo ( Ghotki )
