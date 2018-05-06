Sun May 06, 2018
Newspost

May 6, 2018

Climate change

Global warming poses serious threats to public health. Despite serious warnings from environment experts, it is unfortunate that Pakistan didn’t plan a well-thought-out strategy to counter irreversible effects of global warming.

Unusual weather patterns will continue to take a toll on the lives of people unless the authorities concerned take concrete steps to resolve this problem.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo ( Ghotki )

