PHF names 38 for conditioning camp

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named 38 senior probables to attend a physical conditioning camp in Abbottabad from April 30- May 15.

Renowned Australian physical instructor Daniel Berry, recommended by Pakistan team's head coach Roelant Oltmans, will supervise the training. This is the first phase of the preparation for the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland scheduled from June 23.

List of senior probables: Imran Butt, PIA; Mazhar Abbas, NBP; Amjad Ali, SSGC; Waqar, ZTBL; Muhammad Irfan Senior, PIA; Rashid Mehmood, NAVY; Muhammad Faisal Qadir, NBP; Muhammad Aleem Bilal, Wapda; Tazeem-ul-Hassan, FFCL; Ammad Shakeel Butt, NBP; Mubashar Ali, SSGC; Junaid Manzoor, NBP; Tasawar Abbas, Wapda; Muhammad Rizwan Junior, SSGC; Muhammad Rizwan Senior, ARMY; Muhammad Toseeq Arshad, WAPDA; Ali Shan, SSGC; Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Wapda; Abu Bakar Mahmood, NBP; Shafqat Rasool, PIA; Ghazanfar Ali, ZTBL; Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, SNGPL; Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob, SSGC; Muhammad Atiq, NBP; Muhammad Arslan Qadir, NBP; Ajaz Ahmad, Wapda; Sami Ullah, SNGPL; Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC; Muhammad Irfan Junior, Wapda; Muhammad Dilber, NBP; Naveed Alam, SSGC; Asad Aziz, NAVY; M. Bilal Qadir, NBP; Muhammad Rizwan, SSGC; Muhammad Junaid Kamal, NBP; Khizer Akhtar, Wapda; Taimoor Malik, SSGC; Muhammad Atif Mushtaq, NBP.