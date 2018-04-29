Young women taught interactive teaching skills

Islamabad : Children’s Global Network Pakistan in partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) organised a ceremony in Islamabad to give away certificates to young women on successful completion of training in Interactive Teaching Techniques under ‘Women Focused Employment Driven Training Programme’ for unemployed educated women of Punjab, says a press release.

The programme builds the capacity of women to serve as teachers at educational institutions and earn a decent livelihood utilizing their skill set. The training included a three-month comprehensive face-to-face training in CGN-P interactive teaching techniques. The ceremony was organized to award certificates to forty women of batch I who had completed their training. Under the program 100 women will be trained in interactive teaching techniques.

The ceremony was attended among others by Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Dr. Fazal-ur-Rehman Head of Education Department AIOU, Ms. Mehnaz Aziz President Parwaan & CEO Children’s Global Network Pakistan (CGN-P), training participants, parents head teachers of private schools, CGNP and Parwaan team.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training appreciated CGNP and Parwaan for working with the government on important gaps in education. It was for the first time under the present government that work on early childhood was taken on large scale.

President Parwaan Mehnaz Aziz while felicitating the passing out cohort remarked that the future of millions of out of school children in Pakistan is in your hands and you should take the responsibility of inducting then into the education system.

The ‘Interactive Teaching Techniques’ equips young trainees with the required skills as well as theoretical understanding essential for primary pedagogy.