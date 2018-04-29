Rs2.6 billion allocated for NAB

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs2.6 billion for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the new proposals for the fiscal year 2018-19.

In the current fiscal year, the allocations of Rs2.4 billion were made while the revised estimates of 2017-18 were 2.5 billion. Out of total allocations of Rs2.6 billion of the NAB, Rs812 million allocated for the NAB Islamabad Headquarter, Rs33.80 million for the NAB Rawalpindi, Rs379.179 million for NAB Lahore, Rs127.44 million for NAB Multan, Rs263.424 million for NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs377 million for NAB Karachi, Rs134.605 million for NAB Sukkur and Rs205.655 million for NAB Quetta. The allocations of Rs1.46 billion reserved for employees related expenses and Rs1.04 billion for operational expenses.