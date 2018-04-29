PHF calls 38 players to Abbottabad camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 38 players to the physical conditioning camp in Abbottabad which will run from April 30 to May 15.

Renowned Australian physical instructor Daniel Berry, recommended by head coach Roelant Oltmans will supervise the training.This is the first phase of the preparation for the Champions Trophy which is to be played in Breda, Holland, from June 23 to July 1.

Following are the names of the players called to the camp: Imran Butt (PIA), Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Waqar (ZTBL), Muhammad Irfan Senior (PIA), Rashid Mehmood (Navy), Faisal Qadir (NBP), Aleem Bilal (WAPDA), Tazeem-ul-Hasan (FFCL), Ammad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Mubashar Ali (SSGC), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Taswar Abbas (WAPDA), Rizwan Junior (SSGC), Rizwan Senior (Army), Toseeq Arshad (WAPDA), Ali Shah (SSGC), Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mehmood (NBP), Shafqat Rasool (PIA), Gazanfar Ali (ZTBL), Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana (SNGPL), Azfar Yaqoob (SSGC), Muhammad Atiq (NBP), Arslan Qadir (NBP), Aijaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Sami Ullah (SNGPL), Rana Suhail Riaz (SSGC), Irfan Junior (WAPDA), Muhammad Dilbar (NBP), Naveed Alam (SSGC), Asad Aziz (Navy), Bilal Qadir (NBP), Muhammad Rizwan (SSGC), Muhammad Junaid Kamal (NBP), Khizer Akhtar (WAPDA), Taimoor Malik (SSGC), Atif Mushtaq (NBP).