No sacks to pack

Farmers are likely to encounter another year of a bardana (gunny sack) shortage. Farmers are already unable to sell their produce to the government as they are not being issued an adequate number of sacks – jute bags popularly known as bardana. Some farmers have complained that the sacks are only being issued to influential people. In addition, the cost of cultivation has grown manifold, but the income of farmers is stagnated.

Seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are in the hands of dubious elements who also sell unhealthy seeds; fake fertilisers; and pesticides to rustic farmers that wreak havoc with agricultural fields. Agricultural credit from public-sector banks have increased significantly in the recent past – benefitting agribusiness and not farmers. But in this land where mafias and money minters operate, no one is concerned about this injustice.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad