Battagram to have varsity campus

PESHAWAR: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between KP Higher Education Department and Hazara University for establishment of University Campus at Battagram.

The high-ups of Higher Education Department and Hazara University signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Chief Minister’s House here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and a 25-member delegation of the elite of Battagram also attended the meeting.

Pervez Khattak directed the concerned authorities to take early action for the Battagram Campus and starting classes in it. He said university campus at Battagram was right of the people.

The chief minister said that improving the standard of education in the province was top most priority of his government from the very beginning.