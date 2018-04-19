Rain, hailstorm hit areas in Peshawar, other districts

By Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR/NOWSHERA: Torrential rain coupled with light and sporadic hailstorm hit scattered places in Peshawar, Pabbi and Nowsherea on Wednesday evening that dropped the mercury from 26 to 18 degree centigrade in the provincial metropolis.

The Met regional office recorded 14 millimeter (mm) in the city. The rain, as usual, turned the city roads into water steams while rainwater also entered houses in some low-lying residential areas in the city.

The power supply to majority including Faqirabad, Dilazak Road, Charsadda Raod, Ring Road, Daudzai area, and Warsak Road was disconnected that remained suspended till the filing of this report. The Met reported that weather remained cloudy in most parts of the province.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Mardan, Kohat, Hazara and Malakand divisions and Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies in Fata. It further reported that mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region today.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar districts and Kurram and Bajaur agencies.

It said that isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank districts and Orakzai, Mohmand, Khyber, North and South Waziristan agencies.

There is a risk of land sliding and hailstorm at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram and Mansehra districts.

NOWSHERA: Torrential rain and hailstorm destroyed crops in various areas of the district. The rain and hailstorm started at 5pm that continued for 30 minutes without any break.

The continued hailstorm frightened the people who started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. The rain exposed the poor sanitation service in the district as the rainwater inundated the streets and roads.