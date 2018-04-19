Khawaja joins Glamorgan for T20 campaign

LONDON: Glamorgan have signed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja as an overseas player for the Vitality Blast and he will be available for all 14 group matches.

Khawaja will join Australia team-mate Shaun Marsh in the Glamorgan top order for the T20 campaign. He averages 32.73 with a strike-rate of 126.16 including two centuries which came during the 2015-16 BBL. “I’m delighted to have signed for Glamorgan for their Vitality Blast campaign and look forward to the challenge of helping them build on the success they achieved in last year’s competition,” Khawaja said.

“From my point of view, it would be great to be able to take them a step further and bring silverware back to Wales. Glamorgan have some fantastic players in their squad and I can’t wait to join up with the team and play with Shaun again.” Glamorgan begin their tournament away to Hampshire on July 6 before their first home match against Sussex two days later.