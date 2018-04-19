Smith set to become England head selector

LONDON: Ed Smith has emerged as the favourite to be appointed as England’s new head selector.While the ECB have not confirmed the appointment, Smith is understood to have been preferred from a shortlist that also included Andy Flower, Derek Pringle, Mike Selvey and one of the current selectors, Mick Newell. Angus Fraser, another of the current incumbents, is understood not to have reapplied for a selection role. Smith replaces James Whitaker in the lead selection role. He will be involved in picking another member of the selection panel who will complete a three-man line-up alongside England coach, Trevor Bayliss. The trio are expected to be advised by a dozen or so scouts whose names will be announced imminently. An elegant batsman, Smith was good enough to play three Tests for England in the summer of 2003 after a prolific run of form in county cricket.