Bertolt Brecht’s play staged at PNCA

Islamabad: A local team of artistes performed “Anokhi Baat Bhi Mumkin Hai”, an Urdu adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s play ‘The Exception and the Rule’ at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here.

Translated by late Aslam Azhar in 1980s, the original play was written in 1931 by the German playwright.Asif Shah, a senior artiste, directed the present performance. Featured in the play were Asif Shah, Imran Rushdi, Sobia Saleem, Seema Jatt, Raza Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Noorullah, Shahid Mughal, Karim Khan, Nadeem, Furqan Ahmed, and Waqas Wikki while Syed Akash Bokhari was the Production assistant. All the artistes performed quite well with the right amount of expressions and performance.