SC, NAB services lauded

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek-e-Inqilab (PATI) chairman Prof Aftab Lodhi said for the first time, the Apex Court and NAB had placed a strong hand on the corruption mafia in the country.

He said corrupt rulers ruthlessly plundered national institutions and projects, incurring losses worth hundreds of millions of rupees and rendering them bankrupt.Addressing the PATI economic committee meeting on Wednesday, Prof Aftab Lodhi said PIA incurred losses worth Rs45 billion, Steel Mill Rs177 billion and Railways Rs60 billion.

He said loans, corruption, money laundering and mismanagement were the gifts of the rulers. He lauded Supreme Court and NAB for taking suo motu notice of PIA, Steel Mill, Railways losses and the incident of Model Town killings. He condemned the attack on Supreme Court`s judge and said that all patriotic circles stood behind the Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau.