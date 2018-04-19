Scholarship for minority students

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu distributed scholarship cheques among minority students from different districts of Rawalpindi.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Office on Wednesday. Cheques worth Rs0.63 million were distributed among 22 students of intermediate, graduation and professional studies from Jhelum, Gujjar Khan and Chakwal. Khalil Tahir said in order to encourage minority students the Punjab government has taken the initiative to distribute scholarships worth Rs07 crore twice a year. He said, “Education was the fundamental right of the minorities as the constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to them”. The minister said four assistant commissioners and 5,187 officers including 89 sub-inspectors were from minorities.