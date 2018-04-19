Thu April 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scholarship for minority students

Scholarship for minority students

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu distributed scholarship cheques among minority students from different districts of Rawalpindi.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Office on Wednesday. Cheques worth Rs0.63 million were distributed among 22 students of intermediate, graduation and professional studies from Jhelum, Gujjar Khan and Chakwal. Khalil Tahir said in order to encourage minority students the Punjab government has taken the initiative to distribute scholarships worth Rs07 crore twice a year. He said, “Education was the fundamental right of the minorities as the constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to them”. The minister said four assistant commissioners and 5,187 officers including 89 sub-inspectors were from minorities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar