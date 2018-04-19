Thu April 19, 2018
National

AFP
April 19, 2018

Iran bans govt bodies from using Telegram

LONDON: Iran banned government bodies on Wednesday from using the popular Telegram instant messaging app as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office said his account would shut down to protect national security, Iranian media reported. ISNA news agency did not give a reason for the government ban on the service which lets people send encrypted messages and has an estimated 40 million users in the Islamic Republic.

