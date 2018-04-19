Iran bans govt bodies from using Telegram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Iran banned government bodies on Wednesday from using the popular Telegram instant messaging app as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office said his account would shut down to protect national security, Iranian media reported. ISNA news agency did not give a reason for the government ban on the service which lets people send encrypted messages and has an estimated 40 million users in the Islamic Republic.
LONDON: Iran banned government bodies on Wednesday from using the popular Telegram instant messaging app as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office said his account would shut down to protect national security, Iranian media reported. ISNA news agency did not give a reason for the government ban on the service which lets people send encrypted messages and has an estimated 40 million users in the Islamic Republic.
Comments