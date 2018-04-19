Dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist until Friday. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu Divisions), Fata, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad Divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Kalat and Quetta Divisions.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba 37mm, Kalam 15mm, Dir 13mm, DI Khan 09mm, Parachinar 08mm, Pattan 06mm, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Peshawar (A/P 04mm, City 01mm), Chitral, Mirkhani 03mm, Kohat, Balakot 02mm, Lower Dir, Drosh 01mm, Layyah 09mm, Noorpur Thal 03mm, DG Khan 01mm, Rawalakot 06mm, Garhi Dupatta 01mm, Quetta (SM 04mm, PBO 02mm), Astore and Bagrote 01mm.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Benazirabad where mercury reached up to 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C, minimum was 22°C and humidity level was 35 percent.