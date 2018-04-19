Bank charges

Over the past few years, internet banking has gained considerable popularity in Pakistan. Banks often charge an annual internet fee for this service. And since the service is provided on computers, there is minimum running cost for banks on internet banking. Unfortunately, a troubling trend has emerged in the banking sector.

All banks – apart from those charging an annual internet fee – are also charging different charges for each individual transaction online. Banks that have categorically advertised the fact that their services are free have also started charging additional fees. These additional charges are turning customers away from internet banking. The SBP and other relevant authorities should look into the matter and prevent banks from charging additional fee for online activities.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar