Sun April 08, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
April 8, 2018

Peshawar gets new DC

PESHAWAR: Imran Hamid (PAS BS-18), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, has been transferred and posted as DC Peshawar in his own pay and scale.

Muhammad Usman (PAS BS-18), DC Upper Dir, has been transferred and posted as DC Mardan to replace Imran Hamid.

Muhammad Irfanullah (PMS BS-18), who was awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has been posted as additional secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department in his own pay and scale.

