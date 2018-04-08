Sun April 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Students resent Indian brutalities

Islamabad: The federal government colleges on Friday held functions to express solidarity with the Kashmiri families, whose members were massacred by the Indian forces in the occupied valley last week.

The male and female teaching and non-teaching staff of FG colleges at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls, F-7/2, respectively, and condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiri youths by the Indian forces.

A massive protest march was held in H-8/4 in which the participants shouted slogans for the freedom of Kashmiri people and against India.

