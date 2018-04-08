People are talking about —

— the visit of Malala Yusufzai and how it has stirred up once again the mind boggling ‘hate Malala’ campaign that has been initiated by those who never see good in anything and are hate mongers by choice. People say what happened to her and the horrible attack on the APS has been acknowledged by those who committed the crime and it is unfortunate that there are persons that term her experience a ‘drama’ and accuse her of defaming the country.

— the water shortage being experienced around the country and how the government is still wearing blinkers and avoids tackling the problem head on. People say since the construction of big dams is always controversial, small dams should have been built wherever possible; awareness programmes should be launched on television as everyone, well to do or underprivileged, waste a lot of water and the tanker mafia rules the roost, charging whatever they feel like.

— the mind boggling fact that political entities who could well afford to pay for watching the cricket matches were asking for free passes to attend the event and how it indicates the many ways they take advantage of their position. People say while it was heart-warming to see the general public line up or go online for obtaining their tickets even though it may have been difficult for some of them, it was a cringe worthy as far as the big wigs were concerned.

— the morning show which transgressed the unwritten rule of decorum against racial profiling or remarks and created an uproar among socially conscious persons who are trying to stamp out this menace from our society. People say there are hundreds of subjects that can be covered in a morning show but to organise one in which objectionable words are used to describe a person with a dark complexion is just not on and shows discrimination of the worst kind.

— the cultural policy that has been formed by the government and how it does not address the real issues that are faced by those who are involved in the field of culture. People say the policy was formed hurriedly and without the input of seasoned artists who have been struggling to keep our culture alive despite opposition from certain elements and should definitely have a say in something that concerns their future.

— the many cases of child abuse that are surfacing after the horrific Zainab case and how it seems the media has finally woken up to the fact that these cases need to be brought to public notice so awareness is created that such horrible things do happen and they need to be careful. People say that while these cases should be reported, they should not be sensationalised or made into a media circus for the sake of ratings.

— the rise in the number of underage drivers and how they are a menace on the roads, putting their own lives as well as others in danger, while those on motorcycles are even worse as they have no concept whatsoever . People say while many adults also behave irresponsibly when driving, teenagers must be controlled and their parents heavily fined for allowing them to use their vehicles and traffic wardens must do the job they have been commissioned for. — I.H.