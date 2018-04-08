Sun April 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Forum on school fee formed

Islamabad : The Capital Administration and Development Division has formed a consultative forum to review the laws on the registration and fee of private schools in Islamabad.

The CADD oversees the ICT's privately-run educational institutions totalling over 1,100 through the PEIRA, a watchdog. According to a CADD official, the consultative forum will review the Private Educational Institutions (Registration & Fee Determination) Rules, 2016, and recommend changes to them for the consideration of the competent authority. It will be headed by the CADD joint secretary (education) as chairman and will comprise an official of the CDA’s planning and estate wings, representatives of the low-fee, middle-fee and high-fee private schools and the students' parents, and PEIRA chairman, member (registration) and member (academics) as members. Recently, the Islamabad High Court struck down a fee structure introduced by the PEIRA for private schools over the frequent fee increases, observing that the watchdog is not authorised to make blanket fee determination.

