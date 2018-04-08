Walk a mile

The ‘walk a mile in my shoes’ phrase holds true for students who complain about the lack of job opportunities in our country. Every year, thousands of students graduate from both public and private universities. These people often face disappointments when they either do not get a job or get a job which is entirely different from their chosen field. This disappointment and stress is one of the main reasons why young people commit suicide.

Living in a highly competitive world without a job is virtually impossible. The rate of inflation is rising at an unprecedented pace. The prices of almost every essential item have increased. Under such circumstances, how is a jobless person supposed to make ends meet? Students in Pakistan have a great deal of potential. The government needs to create job opportunities for them.

Fayaz Hussain Abro ( Larkana )