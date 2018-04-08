‘Hysab Kytab’ app introduced

KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems has introduced their most innovative mobile application “Hysab Kytab” for the first time, which is aimed at making the lives of people easier, a statement said on Saturday.

Jaffer Business Systems Director and CEO Veqar ul Islam gave a presentation on “Globalising Fintech”, in which he highlighted digitalisation and where Pakistan stands, it added.

Speaking about the application, he said “Hysab Kytab” is Pakistan’s first budgeting app and a one-stop solution for all money matters. It has also achieved a phenomenal rating in Pakistan and globally, acquiring its place in the top 50 applications globally, it added.