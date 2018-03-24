Traders cut cake to mark Pakistan Day

By Our correspondent

Islamabad: A cake cutting ceremony was held at the residence of senior leader of PML-N Syed Zafar Ali Shah to mark the Pakistan Day.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the chief guest while Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza, Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that 23rd March was an important day in our national history as it reminded us every year to work for a society where there should be no discriminatory treatment with anyone on the basis of colour, cast, race, religion or sect. He said all Pakistanis should work hard to make Pakistan a state in which all citizens should enjoy religious freedom and equal rights.