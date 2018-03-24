All sub-continent Muslims are Pakistanis: Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief Aasiya Andrabi Friday said all Muslims in the sub-continent were Pakistanis on the basis of faith, holy Quran and love of Prophet (SAW).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Aasiya said this while addressing party workers during a programme organised to commemorate the Pakistan Day here.

Andrabi’s supporters sang the National Anthem of Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrated March 23 on Friday to commemorate the adoption of Pakistan Resolution by the Muslim League in Lahore on this day in 1940 that called for establishing an independent country for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and the Grand Mufti of Occupied Kashmir Mufti Bashir-ud-Din Farooqi in their statements felicitated the people and the Government of Pakistan on the National Day.

They also prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.