Sat March 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Share

Three dozen gamblers held

OKARA: Three dozen horse race gamblers were nabbed by the police here on Friday. Police were informed that a large number of tongas (horse carts) gathered at Shergarh Road where a race was going to commence. Police arrested 50 persons who were allegedly betting on the race, however, many managed to escape. The Shergarh police have started investigation.

