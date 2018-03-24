Three dozen gamblers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three dozen horse race gamblers were nabbed by the police here on Friday. Police were informed that a large number of tongas (horse carts) gathered at Shergarh Road where a race was going to commence. Police arrested 50 persons who were allegedly betting on the race, however, many managed to escape. The Shergarh police have started investigation.
