Sat March 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Khadim Rizvi tells govt to enforce pact in a week

LAHORE: Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasulallah (TLYR) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has given one-week time to the government to implement the Faizabad agreement, till April 1, or face another tougher Khatm-e-Nabuwwat movement, which would include more agitation and sit-ins like that of Faizabad.

He gave the ultimatum while addressing a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat rally here on Friday. The rally, starting from Mian Mir shrine culminated at Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, to mark the Pakistan Resolution day. The rally was also addressed by Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Pir Rashed Sialvi, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Pir Mehboob Elahi, Abid Raza Qadri, Pir Mushtaq Moeeni, Maulana Nasrullah and others.

