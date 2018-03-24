‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Pakistan Zindabad slogans were once again raised on the Pakistan Day in Indian-held Kashmir at a ceremony organised by the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DM) here on Friday.
Addressing the ceremony, DM Chief Aasiya Andrabi said all Muslims in the subcontinent were Pakistanis on the basis of their faith, Quran and love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She and other women raised pro-Pakistan slogans and hoisted the Pakistani flag. Andrabi raised the slogans “we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours”. All women attending the ceremony were holding Pakistani flags.
They also sang the national anthem of Pakistan. Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Bilal Siddiqi and Mufti Bashiruddin Farooqi, in their statements, felicitated the people and government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day. They prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.
